Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $121.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

