Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $257,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

