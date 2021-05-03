Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 207,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $74.34.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

