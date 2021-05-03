Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

