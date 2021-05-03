Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $526.45 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

