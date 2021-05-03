Conformis (CFMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.93 on Monday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

