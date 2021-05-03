Connolly Sarah T. Sells 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

