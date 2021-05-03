ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $$11.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

