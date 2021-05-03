ConvaTec Group’s (CNVVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

