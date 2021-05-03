CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 246,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

