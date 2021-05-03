CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 414,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 88.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

