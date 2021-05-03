Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

