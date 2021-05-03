Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.