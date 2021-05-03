CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoStar Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CSGP stock opened at $854.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $861.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.59. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $604.96 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

