Credit Suisse Group Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $291.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $291.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.57.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

