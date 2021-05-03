Credit Suisse Group Raises ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $110.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. ASGN has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

