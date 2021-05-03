Credit Suisse Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $780.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $724.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.08.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $673.45 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.68 and its 200-day moving average is $632.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

