Credit Suisse Group Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.59.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $315.35 on Monday. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

