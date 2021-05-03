Credit Suisse Group Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a na rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.96.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$52.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

