Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 352,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879,467. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

