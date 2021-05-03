Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.82. 22,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

