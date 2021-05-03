Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

