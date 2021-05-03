Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

