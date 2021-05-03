Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.