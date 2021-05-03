Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 573,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Criteo has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

