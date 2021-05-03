Critical Survey: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gene Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 42.35 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -12.38 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

