Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Buys C$59,365.53 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,365.53.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.18. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.