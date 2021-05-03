Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Tops $494,163.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $494,163.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00277134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.62 or 0.01155842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00720588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,960.57 or 0.99897533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

