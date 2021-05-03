Csenge Advisory Group Buys 143 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.56 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $126.11 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.51.

