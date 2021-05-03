Csenge Advisory Group Buys 8,577 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $51.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.