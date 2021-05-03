Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.35 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

