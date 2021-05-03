Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.23 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 792.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

