Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 10,437 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 171.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $87.71 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.