CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 983,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 41,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

