CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $78.06. 256,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

