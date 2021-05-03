Cwm LLC Acquires 6,611 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $177.16 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

