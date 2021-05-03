Cwm LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 257.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.