Cwm LLC Purchases 55,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,016,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

