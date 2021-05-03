Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

