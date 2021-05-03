Cwm LLC Sells 40,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

