CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CYGIY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

