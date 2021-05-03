CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00073359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00510650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,975.94 or 1.00190693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00224279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

