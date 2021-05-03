Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $403.06. 19,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,585. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $380.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

