Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. 1,740,340 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.