Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,800. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

