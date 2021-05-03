Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

