Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.00. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

