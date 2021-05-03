DA Davidson Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

