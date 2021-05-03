DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $49,941.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00072081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00071660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00877734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.18 or 0.09855615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046768 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

