Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Daktronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT opened at $6.17 on Monday. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.17 million, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.